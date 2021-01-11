Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $12.04 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,533,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,146,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,074 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,678,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $153,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,436,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

ABT stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 51,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,180. The firm has a market cap of $195.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $115.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

