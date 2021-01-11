Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 25,800 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,922,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,767,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after buying an additional 2,587,299 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,256,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after buying an additional 1,034,045 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $64.71. 1,097,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,560. The stock has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a PE ratio of -591.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

