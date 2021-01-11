Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 251,900 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 251,900 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,016,080. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

