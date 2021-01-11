Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPX. Stephens lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $40.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

