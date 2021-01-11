Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Lowered to $70.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Sunday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Loblaw Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

LBLCF opened at $50.74 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

