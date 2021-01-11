Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. ValuEngine raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LYG opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.44. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.