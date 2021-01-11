Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

LTHM stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Livent has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% in the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after buying an additional 1,605,749 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 6.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Livent by 70.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 387,874 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Livent by 11.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

