Litecoin Cash Trading Up 45.2% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $6.88 million and approximately $11,069.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 45.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00486474 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,142.92 or 0.99754104 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 706,395,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

