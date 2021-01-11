Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Liquidia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

LQDA stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,608. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 82.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 56.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

