LINA (LINA) Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. LINA has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and $14,643.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LINA has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00041608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.19 or 0.00322722 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.63 or 0.03608485 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

