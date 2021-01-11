LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Head-To-Head Analysis

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 5.25% 12.28% 2.96% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

21.2% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.89, suggesting that its stock price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LexinFintech and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

LexinFintech currently has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 88.50%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Bit Digital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LexinFintech and Bit Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.52 billion 0.81 $329.59 million $1.76 3.98 Bit Digital $4.59 million 83.97 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Bit Digital on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, third-party commercial banks, consumer finance companies, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, investors of its asset-backed securities, and other licensed financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

