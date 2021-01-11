Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) Price Target Increased to C$0.85 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.75 target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of CVE:LXE traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.70. 24,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Leucrotta Exploration Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE.V) Company Profile

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

