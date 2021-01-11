Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on Legrand in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Legrand from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.