Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:LSBK opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lake Shore Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

