Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 48 by UBS Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been assigned a CHF 48 target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 51.97.

Lafargeholcim has a twelve month low of CHF 50.40 and a twelve month high of CHF 60.

