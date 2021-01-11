Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $213.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.75. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $220.35.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $1,427,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $278,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $22,389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.