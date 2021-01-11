La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LZB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $459.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,713,077.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,565 shares of company stock worth $13,696,745. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 308.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 94,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth $2,391,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

