L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $174,002,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 864.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,044,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 936,335 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 936,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after acquiring an additional 593,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after acquiring an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,990. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.16.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.16.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.