L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $47.00 at Barclays

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price increased by Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of L Brands to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.85.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -59.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. Analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after acquiring an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 142.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in L Brands by 221.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter worth about $6,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

