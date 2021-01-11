KuCoin Shares Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.28 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00003056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 60.6% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $91.65 million and $11.28 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.00327820 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.93 or 0.03871140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014649 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KCS is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.