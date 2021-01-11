KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

TSE KPT opened at C$10.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.86. KP Tissue Inc. has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$104.26 million and a PE ratio of 142.93.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$369.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7922528 EPS for the current year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

