Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q4 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.36-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $243-243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.79 million.Knowles also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36-0.40 EPS.

KN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,560. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.38, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.27 million. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.17.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew acquired 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,710. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

