KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of KNOP opened at $16.15 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,269,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 59,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of sixteen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

