Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up 2.1% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $131.90. 39,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,460. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

