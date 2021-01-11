Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 30,000 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kimber D. Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $414,770.00.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 466.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 9.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

