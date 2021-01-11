Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.69.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.