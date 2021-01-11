Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Hits New 1-Year High at $149.30

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $149.30 and last traded at $149.25, with a volume of 19133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

