KeyCorp Raises PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $26.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist increased their target price on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of PDCE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $63,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Korus purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 21.9% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 215,893 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 47.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

