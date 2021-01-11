Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) a €78.00 Price Target

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) (FRA:FIE) has been assigned a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

FIE has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FIE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.88 ($83.38).

Shares of FRA:FIE opened at €68.20 ($80.24) on Monday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.29.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

