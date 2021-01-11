Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of KFFB stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.75. 1,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 96.29%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

