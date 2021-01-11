Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Lifted by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 65,741 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 59.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 93,553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 240.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

NYSE:K traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $59.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,466,753. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

