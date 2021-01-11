Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8,349.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 348,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,364,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 9.3% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $5,544,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock worth $26,466,753 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.37. 108,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,340. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

