Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KZIA opened at $9.99 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

