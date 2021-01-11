KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

NYSE KAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 133.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

