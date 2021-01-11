KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KAO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

KAOOY stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. KAO has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

