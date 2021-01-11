Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.40.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.
In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
KSU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.81. 2,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $222.63.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
