Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,598,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,918,000 after acquiring an additional 272,544 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,961,000 after purchasing an additional 535,808 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,270,000 after acquiring an additional 112,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,584,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after buying an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.81. 2,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $222.63.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

