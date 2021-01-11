Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kamada from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kamada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $294.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.12. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%. Analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

