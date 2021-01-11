Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KALA. ValuEngine cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a market cap of $426.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,794.36% and a negative return on equity of 93.73%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 72.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

