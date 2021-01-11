Juventus Fan Token (JUV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.37 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $9.03 or 0.00027201 BTC on major exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market cap of $11.88 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

