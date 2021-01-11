JustLiquidity (JUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $27.19 or 0.00080384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $535,817.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00269065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00064330 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,639.40 or 0.87620727 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,382 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

