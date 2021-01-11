Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

