JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $744.00

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 741.11 ($9.68), with a volume of 19923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738 ($9.64).

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 711.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 615.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

