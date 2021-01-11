JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Safran from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safran from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRY opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Safran has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

