JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.9% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,943,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,486,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.03 on Monday, hitting $138.05. The stock had a trading volume of 15,638,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,512,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day moving average is $105.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

