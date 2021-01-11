JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

1/7/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $126.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $130.00.

12/3/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Independent Research GmbH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

11/18/2020 – JPMorgan Chase & Co. was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $136.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $414.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

