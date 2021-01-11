JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €98.00 Price Target for Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €110.71 ($130.25).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €106.00 ($124.71) on Thursday. Symrise AG has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company’s 50 day moving average is €106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.12.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

