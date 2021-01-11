JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF were worth $38,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $550,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $838,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter.

BBRE traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.12. 29,650 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80.

