Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin Sells 2,697 Shares of Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 2,697 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,231.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at $398,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. 2,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,320. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $294.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.