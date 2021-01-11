Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin Sells 2,697 Shares of Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 2,697 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,231.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at $398,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of JNCE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.39. 2,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,320. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a market cap of $294.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNCE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.
