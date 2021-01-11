Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JLL. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.40.

NYSE JLL opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

