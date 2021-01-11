Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on JLL. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.40.
NYSE JLL opened at $149.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $4,209,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
