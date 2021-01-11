Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $27,113.30 and approximately $3,226.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00325798 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.74 or 0.03604470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014252 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

